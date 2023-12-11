 Indore: Congress Appoints Four More Working President Sans Executive Committee
Now, Indore Congress Committee has a president and five working presidents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Having failed to constitute the executive committee of the City Congress even after months, Congress appointed four working presidents for the city on Monday. With this, the number of working presidents in Indore increased to five along with a president.

The newly appointed working presidents are Aman Bajaj, Devendra Yadav, Laxminarayan Mimrot, and Arvind Bagdi. Surjeet Singh Chaddha is the city president while Golu Agnihotri is the working president of Indore Congress Committee.

Local party leaders said that the decision has been taken to restructure and strengthen the organisation before the Lok Sabha elections.

“MPCC president Kamal Nath has appointed four new working presidents in Indore. The decision has been taken as a part of social engineering by Nath and also to restructure the organisation. It can be taken as the commencement of preparations for Lok Sabha elections as well,” divisional spokesperson Amit Chourasiya said. He added that the executive committee will also be constituted at the earliest.

The party leaders believe that Kamal Nath has tried to give the responsibility to the leaders on the basis of their constituencies like Aman Bajaj has a hold in Indore-5, Golu Agnihotri in Indore-1, Arvind Bagdi in Indore-3, and Devendra Yadav in Indore-4.

Congress lost all the nine seats in Indore in the recently held state Assembly elections.

