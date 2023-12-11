Indore: Bus Conductor Hangs Self At In-laws Place |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old bus conductor committed suicide by hanging at Panchamki Phel in Tukoganj police station area on Monday morning. The reason behind the extreme decision is not known as he did not leave any suicide note. His wife found him hanging and he was bleeding from the leg. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Abhinash Chauhan, a resident of Jabran Colony. He was a city bus conductor. He was living at his in-laws house for some time. He is survived by his wife and child. The police began an investigation into the case and also trying to find out how he got injured in his leg. The cops conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man died after consuming poisonous substance in Hira Nagar police station area on Sunday. He committed suicide in an open field on Saturday and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment on Sunday. The reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained as he did not leave any suicide note. The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members. The deceased was identified as Kailash, a resident of Shakkar Khedi. He was a labourer. The police conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

Man who eloped with fiancee, hangs self

An 18-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging at his place in Azad Nagar police station area on Sunday. The reason behind his death could not be established as no suicide note was recovered from his place. He had eloped with his girlfriend from his house and was living in the city from November 25. The police are probing the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Balu Singh, a resident of Sendhwa in Barwani. He was studying in class XII. He had eloped with his girlfriend who is four years older than him from his village on November 25 and was living in Abhilasha Nagar, Musakhedi. His girlfriend had gone to the terrace to dry clothes and when she returned to the room, she found Balu hanging from the ceiling. It is believed that he committed suicide after a dispute with his girlfriend over something. His father is a farmer and lived in Sendhwa. He had three brothers and was the youngest son of his parents. The police initiated an investigation into the case and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem.