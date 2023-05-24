 Madhya Pradesh: 22-yr old man run over by truck, dies
A case was registered on the report of Goud’s father-in-law Narayan Singh of Daulatpura and a probe was launched.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old was run over by a truck at culvert on Tal-Lakhneti Road in Alot on Wednesday. The body was handed over to kin after post-mortem (PM).

As per assistant sub-inspector RC Goud, Dharu Singh (22) of Dodi village of Jalawar district in Rajasthan was run over by a truck near Aligarh waiting room. A local resident informed police by dialing emergency number 100 and rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On the report of father-in-law Narayan Singh, of Daulatpura, a case was registered and probe was lunched. The post-mortem (PM) was at community health centre Tal on Wednesday and handed over the body to the kin.

