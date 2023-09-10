Madhya Pradesh: 22 Hostel Students Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 22 students staying at a hostel in Badi Hirapur village under Jobat tehsil have fallen sick due to food poisoning after having dinner, police said on Saturday.

The students had developed stomach aches and vomiting on Saturday. They were rushed to the district hospital at night and given primary treatment. Relatives of the students had gathered outside the hospital where they had been admitted.

District hospital in-charge Dr Prakash Dhoke called all doctors on emergency and provided first aid to the students.

All the students were out of danger and would be discharged from the hospital the following day. Collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar reached the hospital and enquired about the health of the students with the doctors.

He said that a team of officials have been sent to the hostel to check the water source, quality of food supplied, the area where food is stored and prepared, to ensure that cleanliness and hygiene are maintained in the hostel campus.

The collector has suspended hostel superintendent Karam Singh Rawat for negligence and lack of supervision.

On being informed, MLA Mukesh Patel, BJP leader Nagar Singh Chauhan, former Congress district president Mahesh Patel, Congress district president Omprakash Rathore, BJP leader Kishore Shah, BJP district president Maku Parwal, Mukam Singh Dawar besides SDM and assistant commissioner Satish Pandey, tehsildar (Jobat) Sunil Rana and other administrative officials also reached and enquired about the well-being of the students.

