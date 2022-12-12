Madhya Pradesh: 20 veterinarians attend three-day training in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three-day training was organised on ‘Disease diagnosis and autopsy in domesticated animals, wild animals and poultry’ at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. As many as 20 veterinarians from Madhya Pradesh underwent training.

In its inaugural function, Veterinary Council of India Chairman Dr. UC Sharma was the chief guest. Addressing the trainees, Sharma said that earlier the profession of veterinary medicine was not given that much importance but today the situation has changed due to research in veterinary medicine and animal husbandry products. Today India has become the largest milk producing country in the world, veterinary doctors have played an important role in this along with time it is necessary to upgrade skills and techniques, he added. Dr Anupam Agarwal additional deputy director veterinary services and dairy Madhya Pradesh was the special guest.

Dr. RK Rokade, Former Director Veterinary Services and Dairy, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. RPS Baghel, Former Dean Faculty, NDVSU Jabalpur and Dr. SS Tomar, Director Instructions, University attended the closing ceremony. The chief guest on the occasion, Dr NK Jain, deputy director Veterinary Services, Indore said that such training should be organised regularly so that the new research can be made known to people in the field. The program was conducted by Dr. Nidhi Srivastava and Dr. Supriya Shukla expressed her gratitude . Dr GP Jatav, Dr Rashmi Chaudhary and PG of the department, PhD students Dr. Ankur Narad, Dr. Kuldeep Singh and Dr. Jaiveer Rajput etc. also had a major contribution