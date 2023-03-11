Madhya Pradesh: 2 vehicle lifter arrested, 3 stolen bikes recovered in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the new anti-goon campaign, Dewas police on Friday arrested two persons for stealing two-wheelers and recovered bikes from the accused.

Civil Line SHO Sanjay Singh said that two suspicious bike riders were stopped for vehicle checking near the police help centre, Ujjain road on Thursday night, and after they failed to produce documents establishing ownership of the two-wheelers, they confessed that the motorcycles had indeed been stolen.

Those arrested have been identified as Amrit Chouhan, (25), a resident of Jharnawada village and Babudas Bairagi, a resident of Dewas. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 379 (theft), 41 (1) and 102 of the Indian Penal Code. They also revealed the whereabouts of one other stolen bike, which was also recovered. They wanted to sell the vehicles for easy money. The accused confessed that they were involved in vehicle-lifting in the city for past 2-3 years.

The cost of the recovered bikes is about Rs1.8 lakh. Civil Line SHO Singh and team played key role in this case. The SP has announced that the police team will be rewarded.