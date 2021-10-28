Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed after bus overturns in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers died and 10 others suffered severe injuries after a passenger bus they were travelling in overturned in Indore district on Thursday, police said.

The mishap occurred at Manpur of the district. As per reports, a passenger was coming to Indore from Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Sources said that the bus driver, in order to avoid hitting a stationary cement-laden truck parked on a roadside on the Mumbai-Agra national higheway, turned the vehicle in high speed following which it overturned.

According to police, two persons were killed on spot, while 10 others sustained injuries. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established, said police.

The injured 10 people were admitted to different hospitals in Indore and Manpur, the official said.

