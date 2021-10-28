Indore: Three women booked for cheating with bank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked three women for allegedly selling a mortgaged property without informing the bank on Tuesday. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report. The police said that the investigation is on into the case to know the role of the women.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Savita Choudhary said that a case has been registered against three women under section 420, 34 of the IPC on the complaint of the bank manager of a cooperative bank at RNT Marg. The complainant stated that the accused named Mishri, Suman and Mahak had borrowed Rs 40 lakh on the guarantee of a property. The bank officers came to know that the women sold the property without the permission of the bank.

After registering a case, we have started an investigation into the case to know the role of the women in the case as they all are elderly women.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Administration plans branding of peas in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:14 AM IST