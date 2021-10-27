Madhya Pradesh: Administration plans branding of peas in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration of Jabalpur has planned branding of peas crops in the district. The Horticulture and Food Processing Department of the district has started registration for it.

The administration has also developed a logo with the name of ‘Jabalpuri Matar’ that will be pasted on the sacks of peas. The tagline is likely to be ‘Maa Narmada Ke Pavitra Jal se Santit Jabalpuri Matar’ (Jabalpuri Peas irrigated with divine water of Narmada). The initiative has started under the scheme of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, peas are cultivated in an area of ​​about 30,000 hectares in the district every year. Around 2.40 lakh metric ton peas produced worth Rs 400 crores. Peas cultivated here were sent in various parts of the state and country including Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat. The peas were also exported to Japan and Singapore.

The deputy director of Horticulture Department, Neha Patel said that registration for the branding has been started and it would have a trademark. The tag would be placed in the pea’s bag. The final touch for the procedure is going on, she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:53 PM IST