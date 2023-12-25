Madhya Pradesh: 2 Inter-State Arms Smugglers Caught With 5 Pistols In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown, Sendhwa Rural Police successfully apprehended two persons involved in the inter-state arms smuggling and confiscated five pistols from their possessions. SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan said that SP Puneet Gehlod instructed all police station in-charges to combat the illegal weapons trade.

Following his directives, Sendhwa Rural Police, led by Girwar Singh Jalodiya, received a tip-off regarding two persons carrying illicit arms in black bags from Sendhwa to Julwania for a potential sale. Responding promptly, a team led by SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan, alongside Inspector Girwar Singh Jalodiya, swiftly raided the location mentioned by the informant.

Two suspects were spotted with bags on the outskirts of the Jordan Phosphate Factory on AB Road. Upon noticing the police approach, the suspects attempted to evade capture by fleeing towards a nearby hill. However, with a coordinated effort, police successfully apprehended the suspects.

Upon searching, police recovered five country-made pistols and Rs 1,640 in cash. Consequently, both were booked under Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act and an investigation was launched. Inspector Girwar Singh Jalodiya, Sendhwa Rural police station in-charge, SI Kavita Kanesh and SI Rajeev Osal played a commendable role in the operation.