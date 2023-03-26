Madhya Pradesh: 2 held with ecstasy drug worth Rs 30 lakh in Mandsaur

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough, Mandsaur police arrested two peddlers with 300 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) worth Rs 30 lakh.

Those who were arrested are identified as Sharif Khan, 20, and Gaurav Pilaudia, 23, both residents of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan. Police produced them before the local court, from where they were sent to a three-day police remand.

Mandsaur Kotwali police station in-charge Amit Soni said that following the tip-off, police launched a vehicle checking drive in front of Gopal Krishna Gaushal on Mandsaur–Prapagarh Road.

After some time, the police party saw a motorcycle with a broken number plate heading towards Mandsaur. Due to the broken number plate, the police party had a suspicion, and they searched the duo. During this, 300 grams of MDMA were found in their possession.

Both accused were arrested, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act. From here, they were produced before the court and sent to police remand till March 28.

Police are now interrogating the accused duo about the source and the delivery point of this drug.

Second major seized within last two days

Only two days back, the police had arrested three smugglers Shohrab, Parvez and Shamsher of Dhundka from the same spot and recovered 200 grams of MDMA drug from their possession.

These drugs were brought from Safdar, a resident of Dawoodkhedi. The police raided Dawoodkhedi in search of Safdar, but could not find him.

In this way, police have recovered 500 grams of MDMA drug from five accused in two separate operations.

