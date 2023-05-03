Madhya Pradesh: 2 arrested with opium secrete worth more than Rs 12 lakh in Neemuch

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of Anti-Drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch and Singoli, acting on specific intelligence, searched two suspect houses in Dungria village that fall under Singoli tehsil of Neemuch district and recovered two steel utensils containing 4.680 kilograms and 3.5 kilograms of opium respectively on Tuesday.

The team had got information that two Dungria village residents were indulging in opium extraction at their residences and were involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs. Based on this information, teams of officers were formed and dispatched in the early hours of Tuesday and they raided the houses and arrested two persons under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 for keeping a large quantity of opium secrete at their place.

According to the sources, the total market value of seized material stands at more than Rs 12 lakh. Further investigation is under progress.

