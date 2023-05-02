MP: Summer camp for children of police personnel inaugurated in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dinesh Jain and SP Amit Tolani inaugurated a summer camp for children of police staff here at district police line, Kanavati on Monday.

Following the instructions from police headquarters, a summer camp for the children of police personnel has been organised to engage them in various sports and other activities during their summer vacations.

The camp would conclude on June 15. It would help children in their personality development and also future career skills.

Energetic, experienced coaches will lead fun, age-appropriate sports such as Hockey, volleyball, karate, basketball, football, swimming and zumba.

Along with the above training, proper guidance will also be given for career counseling for choosing the right career path. Superintendent of Police Tolani has been appointed deputy Superintendent of Police Vimlesh Uike as supervision officer for the whole training. Additional SP Sunder Singh Kanesh, deputy superintendent of Police Vimlesh Uike, Neemuch Cantt station in-charge Yogendra Singh Sisodiya, Neemuch city station in-charge Karni Singh Shaktawat and family members were present at the inaugural ceremony.