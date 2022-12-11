e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 185 criminals fall into police net during night patrolling in district in Alirajpur

1288 litres of illicit liquor worth rupees Rs 5. 88 lakh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:25 PM IST
FP Photo
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 131 absconders , seven bounty-miscreants and 47 criminals wanted in other crimes were apprehended by district police during a night-long combing operation on Saturday.

Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh had directed all the police stations in the district to launch a combing operation on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to nab the culprits. The direction comes following the orders of  DGP Sudhir Saxena to conduct a state-wide night patrolling to check crime District SP, ASPs, SDOPs, and all police stations in charge, along with the outpost in-charge were on night patrolling on Saturday night during which 185 persons were arrested.

During the patrolling, 250 vehicles were checked on suspicion and of which 13 were seized.

Police seized 1288 litres of illicit liquor worth rupees Rs 5. 88 lakh. The patrolling teams checked locks of 37 banks and 34 ATMs. The district police will regularly conduct night patrolling to check criminal activities. 

