Madhya Pradesh: 18 janpad panchayat members file complaint against MLA Usha Thakur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The elected members of Mhow Janpad Panchayat claimed that they are fed up with the indifferent behaviour of MLA and state Tourism minister Usha Thakur towards solving their problems so they collectively had decided to hand their resignations to the state president.

They alleged that the MLA never bothers to interact with them even though she attended Janpad meetings. All their attempts to hold a meeting with the minister have been cold-shouldered, they said.

The entire matter was discussed at the BJP board president Manoj Patidar’s house in Kodariya where the Janpad members were told that all their issues would be sorted out in 15 days. Mhow Janpad president Leela Patidar added that she has forwarded all the complaints to the MLA and that they will be resolved soon. Mhow Janpad CEO Hemant Singh Chouhan said that he resolves any problems that are reported to him and that he has not received any complaints from any member.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Two days special Gurmat Diwan from September 30 in Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:00 PM IST