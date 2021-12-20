Madhya Pradesh: 170 devotees chant Sahastra name of the Lord Ayyappa under celebration of 60-day Mandal Puja at Shri Ayyappa Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the celebration of the 60-day Mandal Puja at Shri Ayyappa Temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar, 170 devotees came together and chanted the Sahastra name of Lord Ayyappa on Sunday.

A Laksharachana Puja was also organised. After that, there was Bhadradeepa Prakasanam. The devotees also celebrated the conclusion of prayers with Thiruvathira Kali (a traditional dance). Community women presented the dance in traditional attire.

The prayers, including chanting of thousands of names of Lord Ayyappa, were organised with a plea to the Lord to save the world from the outbreak of Covid-19. Community members prayed that mankind be spared a possible third wave of the scourge.

After the Laksharachna Puja, there was Deeparadhana Puja in the evening. After lighting the lamps of hope, the community members engaged in a lively Bhajan Sandhya. The doors were closed after prasad distribution.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:44 AM IST