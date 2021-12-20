e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:44 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 170 devotees chant Sahastra name of the Lord Ayyappa under celebration of 60-day Mandal Puja at Shri Ayyappa Temple

A Laksharachana Puja was also organised. After that, there was Bhadradeepa Prakasanam. The devotees also celebrated the conclusion of prayers with Thiruvathira Kali (a traditional dance). Community women presented the dance in traditional attire.
Staff Reporter
Dressed in traditional attire, community members chanted the names of Lord Ayyappa and participated in Deeparadhana Puja in the evening (Photo by PINTU NAMDEV) |

Dressed in traditional attire, community members chanted the names of Lord Ayyappa and participated in Deeparadhana Puja in the evening (Photo by PINTU NAMDEV) |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the celebration of the 60-day Mandal Puja at Shri Ayyappa Temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar, 170 devotees came together and chanted the Sahastra name of Lord Ayyappa on Sunday.

A Laksharachana Puja was also organised. After that, there was Bhadradeepa Prakasanam. The devotees also celebrated the conclusion of prayers with Thiruvathira Kali (a traditional dance). Community women presented the dance in traditional attire.

The prayers, including chanting of thousands of names of Lord Ayyappa, were organised with a plea to the Lord to save the world from the outbreak of Covid-19. Community members prayed that mankind be spared a possible third wave of the scourge.

After the Laksharachna Puja, there was Deeparadhana Puja in the evening. After lighting the lamps of hope, the community members engaged in a lively Bhajan Sandhya. The doors were closed after prasad distribution.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Four held for murdering man over land dispute Madhya Pradesh: Four held for murdering man over land dispute

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
Advertisement