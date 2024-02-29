Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Bhilwara | Representational image/ Pixabay

Bhilwara (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has unfolded in Bhilwara, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons. According to the FIR filed by the girl's father, the incident occurred when she was on her way to the fields from home. The father claimed that a group of individuals, including Harlal, a resident of Jagatpura forcefully abducted her in a car.

The father immediately reported the incident to the police, who initiated a search operation to locate the girl. The family and the community are deeply concerned, urging the authorities to ensure her safe return.

Rotten food: Collector orders closure of Shiv Jalpan Grih canteen

Bhilwara: To enhance food safety and quality in Bhilwara, the state government has launched the Shuddh Aahar Milawat Par Var mission. As part of this initiative, Bhilwara collector Namit Mehta inspected the Shiv Jalpan Grih canteen located in the roadways bus stand area.

During the inspection, it was discovered that the canteen was using 30 litres of used edible oil, five packets of bread, and four packets of sweets that did not meet the prescribed standards. Consequently, the collector ordered the immediate closure of the canteen until further notice.

Teams deployed under this mission have also conducted inspections at other establishments, including Vishal Mega Mart, Charbhuja Enterprises, and Maqwin Ice Cream Parlour.

Samples have been collected from these places and will be sent to the laboratory in Ajmer for quality analysis. The authorities are committed to ensuring the highest standards of food safety and will take strict action against any violations found during the inspections.