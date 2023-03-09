Madhya Pradesh: 17 teachers including head of examination centre suspended in Khargone

File Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 17 teachers, including Sirwel examination centre head, his deputy and others were suspended in connection with the mass copying incident that was reported at Sirwel village of Khargone on Tuesday.

Besides, five guest teachers who were caught red-handed solving the social science paper of Class 10 at a house close to the exam centre were removed from the post. District collector Shivraj Singh Verma issued orders, informed assistant commissioner Prashant Arya.

On Tuesday, a team of administration led by sub-divisional magistrate ON Singh raided one house close to the Sirwel exam centre and busted a mass copying ring. A total of nine people, including eight teachers, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. A case was registered under Section 3D of the Examination Act 1937 at Sirwel police station.

Arya informed that those who were suspended include, Ashok Jaiswal, head of the examination centre, Government Higher Secondary School Motipura, Khargone block, his assistant Dhannalal Arse, Government Higher Secondary School, Sarwar Devla, Bhagwanpura development block and 15 others, mostly invigilators posted during the examination.