Crusade against mass copying: 9, including 8 teachers arrested for solving Class 10 paper in Khargone district

Nine accused including eight school teachers with guides and study material at house where they allegedly solving the class 10 board exam paper | FPNS

KHARGONE (Madhya Pradesh): In the midst of the ongoing board exams, a team from the Khargone administration busted a mass copying ring on Tuesday in the Sirwel village of Khargone district. A total of nine people, including eight teachers, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Sub-divisional magistrate ON Singh informed that the team caught eight teachers red-handed solving social science paper of Class 10 at a house close to the exam centre. A case was registered under Section 3D of the Examination Act 1937 at Sirwel police station.

In fact, collector Shivraj Singh Verma had got a tip-off on Monday about how the nexus was active in the remote area. Taking cognisance of the matter, collector Verma held a meeting with senior officials and prepared a plan to catch those involved red-handed.

Following which, the SDM, officers of the Education Department and BEO from the district headquarters reached the village in private vehicles during the night before the exam and conducted the raid in the morning.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma said that the entire plan was prepared on the basis of highly confidential information. Instead of government vehicles, this team was sent by other private vehicles. Team members were sked to wear plain clothes.

Nexus operating from house near examination centre

SDM Singh said that on Tuesday, after the Class 10 social science paper started nine people, including eight teachers were caught making answers in the house near the examination centre.

During the investigation, the team recovered a photo of the Social Science question paper on everyone's mobile. Along with this, 10 social science guides were found there. Apart from this, carbon copies of objective questions were found inside the house.