Madhya Pradesh: Deceased labourers’ kin to get financial assistance in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma has directed executive engineer DS Pachalayya of Public Health Engineering (PHE) to provide financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh each to the legal heirs of two labourers who were killed in an accident at Bhoinda village on behalf of the contractors.

After the incident, collector Shivraj Singh Verma had sought a report from the department regarding the death of two labourers due to the collapse of a portion of an under-construction overhead tank in Bhoinda village of Kasrawad janpad in Khargone district on Friday evening. Following the instruction, Pachalayya has submitted the report to collector Verma.

Three labourers including Shailendra Dudu, Gunna Namaz and Sushil of Bhopal were injured in the accident. Shailendra and Gunna died during treatment. The executive engineer said that the families of the affected have been provided with financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh each by the contractor.

According to the report, the accident occurred due to the damage to the structure of the third lift due to the sliding of the wooden log which supported the third lift.

