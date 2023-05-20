Madhya Pradesh: 161 kg poppy husk stored in tea packets seized in Neemuch, 5 held

FP Photo

Jawad/ Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers from Neemuch, intercepted a tractor-trolley at Jawad circle on Jawad-Bawal Road in Jawad tehsil of Neemuch and recovered 161.650 kgs of poppy husk (Doda Chura).

The consignment was packed in 695 Mother CTC brand tea packets and nine transparent polythene packets (total 704 packets). Besides, 0.100-kg of opium was also seized on Thursday.

CBN officials were tipped off about a tractor- trolley carrying poppy husk moving from Jawad to UP via Rajasthan.

Strict surveillance was maintained and vehicle was intercepted after successful identification.

On sustained questioning, vehicle's occupant revealed that poppy husk was concealed in eight tyres kept in trolley.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the road due to safety and security issues, it was brought to the CBN office. Later, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and poppy husk and opium were recovered

During questioning, driver alleged spilled the beans about suppliers and receivers of the contraband.

Follow-up teams were dispatched and four persons were detained along with two cars and a motorcycle. After completion of legal formalities, five persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation, acting on specific intelligence, officers of CBN Singoli and Neemuch searched a suspected house in Kesarkhedi village of Kapasan tehsil in Chittorgarh district and recovered 4.5 kg opium on Friday.