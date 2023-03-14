Madhya Pradesh: 150-year-old metre gauge line being dismantled

Representative Image | File

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): About 150 years ago, the metre gauge (MG) line was laid by the British at Mhow railway station of Western Railway. The work of converting Mhow railway station into broad gauge line has now began gaining momentum. Transportation of rail traffic on the metre gauge line was stopped by Western Railway from February 1. After the closure of rail traffic, the expansion work at Mhow railway station and the work of broad gauge (BG) line began gaining momentum.

The work of uprooting the metre gauge railway line lying on platform number 1 of Mhow railway station from Sarwan Mohalla by Western Railway is being carried out. After laying the line broad gauge line on platform number 1, four platforms in Mhow will be ready for broad gauge. By reducing the increasing pressure of passenger trains in Indore, they will begin from Mhow. Work of laying broad gauge lines will also begin in the loco yard, which will facilitate the movement of passenger trains on the line and in the loco yard.

