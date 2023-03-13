Mhow News Diary: Rang Panchami celebrated with pomp

File photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Rang Panchami was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in the city on Sunday. The colours of Rang Panchami had started setting on the streets of the city since morning. At 10.30 am the first one came out from Connaught Road which is the main road of the city. It went through the markets ending at Connaught Road.

The second was organised by Kela Mata Samiti from Gokul Ganj. A large number of youths of the city along with traders participated in this. Tribal groups danced, thew gulaal in it. People were coloured with gulaal. Water was not used at all in both the events. They were welcomed with colours at many places. The festival of Rang Panchami was celebrated with great enthusiasm and colour. Small but colourful processions were also organised in residential areas of the industrial area. The police kept a strict vigil on the crowds.

Woman killed in road mishap

Renu Singh, a resident of Royal Town Colony, near Bhatkhedi located on Mhow-Pithampur Road, was coming towards Mhow on her husband’s motorcycle when a speeding car hit her. The 32-year-old died on the spot while her husband Bhupendra aged 35 years and son Raviraj aged 14 years were seriously injured. They were admitted to government hospital for treatment. The police seized the car.

