Mhow News Diary: BSNL to lay fibre optic cable in all govt offices of Mhow tehsil

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): BSNL has started the work of laying fibre optic cable to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to all government offices of the tehsil. This follows an order issued by the collector Ilayaraja T to provide broadband connection to all government offices and institutions. According to information, there is still a problem with the mobile network in the rural areas situated in the forests and hills of Mhow tehsil which affects official work in these places. It is hoped that the broadband connection will help facilitate official work in all government offices including Anganwadis, schools, health centres, ration shops, etc,

The only drawback is that the plan under which BSNL would provide the broadband connections gives a speed of just 10 Mbps which will make it very difficult to upload or download big files

BSNL officer Krishna Gopal Verma said that after the instructions, the work of giving connections has started.

Congress protests govt inaction on Hindenburg report

The District Congress Committee and Mhow City Congress Committee staged a sit-in at the local Agrasen square. Highlighting the reasons for the sit-in, the Congressmen said that the protest is in connection with the scams in SBI and LIC. They were also protesting the inaction of the government on the Hindenburg report accusing the Modi government at the centre of trying to protect Gautam Adani. A large number of Congress party workers were present in this dharna including district president Sadashiv Yadav, former councillor Hansraj Verma, Vijay Naulakkha, Shikha Agarwal etc. The program was conducted by Pappu Khan.