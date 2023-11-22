Madhya Pradesh: 15 Days On, Leopard & Cubs Continue To Terrorise Khargone Villagers; Foresters Struggle To Trap

Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The sightings of leopards and cubs have caused panic in Andad village in Khargone district. Local residents have urged the forest department to step up surveillance in the locality.

The villagers said that from the past 15 days, the leopard and two cubs have been roaming freely in the village and its neighboring areas, especially in the evening hours.

The wild animals have already attacked two pigs, a monkey and a goat in the area. Farmers engaged in irrigation of fields ahead of Rabi season were seen leaving their work behind and running away due to regular sightings.

Sitaram, a local resident said that last night, he came late from work and he had a narrow escape as the leopard was seen in the field. Similarly, Dinesh Yadav, along with wife working in the agricultural field also sighted the leopard movement and they escaped to save their lives.

They immediately informed the forest department about the movement. The foresters has sent a team for spot inspection. However, leopards could not be sighted.

Residents said that a cage was placed at the field there to trap the leopard. Due to regular occurrences, farmers are scared to venture out in the evening fearing an attack.

They appealed to the power department to provide sufficient electricity during day time so that they no longer have to irrigate in night hours.