Madhya Pradesh: 14 criminals arrested in Shajapur raids

The entire operation was led by the superintendent of police Jagdish Dawar. According to information, the police team raided Rulki, Madhavpur, Devada and Makhawat villages simultaneously at around 3 am.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
Pexels

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Shajapur police raided the hideouts of Kanjars in the district and arrested 14 Kanjars involved in different criminal activities from there. Police recovered loot items worth more than Rs 25 lakhs during the raid. The entire operation was led by the superintendent of police Jagdish Dawar. According to information, the police team raided Rulki, Madhavpur, Devada and Makhawat villages simultaneously at around 3 am.

Senior officials in the police department claimed that this is the biggest raid on Kanjar hideouts so far in the district. SP Dabur said that the hideouts were cordoned off and the houses and the surrounding forest were searched.

During the proceedings, material related to thefts and other crimes committed by Kanjars at various places was recovered. The estimated value of the material seized is about Rs 25.8 lakh and includes 51 two-wheelers, 10 water lifting pumps, four bundles of cables, 115 liquor boxes, washing machines and other items.

Officials informed that to maintain the surprise, preparations were being made for the last three days secretly. Along with the police station in-charge and the force of all the police stations of the district, the force of Police Line was also involved in the action. Even the CCTV surveillance vehicle of the police and the subedar were also involved in the action.

