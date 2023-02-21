Madhya Pradesh: 14 booked for setting bus afire in Manawar

Madhya Pradesh: 14 booked in Manawar bus fire incident | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Dharampuri police in Dhar district have booked 14 people for setting fire to a passenger bus. All of the suspects were charged under Sections 147 (rioting) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier that day, an enraged mob set fire to a passenger bus after it crushed one person to death near Dharampuri village in Dhar district.

Around 12.20 p.m., a private bus MP46-P4069 travelling from Manawar to Indore was involved in an accident. Following the accident, the accused driver fled the scene. An enraged mob deboarded all passengers and set fire to the bus. A multi-axle truck parked nearby was also engulfed and charred by the fire.

Bus had crushed a youth to death

Following the incident, a case was filed against 14 youths at Dharampuri police station late Monday night for setting a passenger bus on fire with petrol.

Sangram Iske, a resident of Kuradakhal Manavar, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the youth Nauman was killed in a bus accident. At the scene, the accused unanimously set fire to the passenger bus by sprinkling petrol on it.

