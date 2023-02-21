Madhya Pradesh: College principal critical after being set ablaze over mark sheet

The college was closed and Sharma was plucking leaves when the student attacked her and she suffered 80 percent burns | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Indore: A woman principal of a private college in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was critically injured after an ex-student allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on Monday on the issue of a marksheet, a police official said.

Vimukta Sharma (54), principal of private BM College of Pharmacy in Simrol area, was set on fire by her college's former student Ashutosh Srivastava (24), Inspector General of Police (Rural) Rajesh Gupta told PTI.

The college was closed and Sharma was plucking leaves when the student attacked her and she suffered 80 percent burns. She is now hospitalised and in a critical condition, Gupta told PTI.

The accused has claimed he studied BPharma at the college and had cleared his examination in July last year but was not being given his marksheet, Gupta said. As per college authorities, his marksheet had not reached them as yet, Gupta added.

Police sources said Srivastava had allegedly attacked a college professor with a knife four months ago over the same dispute, leading to the latter sustaining minor injuries. Srivastava was arrested in that case and released on bail, Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said Srivastava reached Tinchha waterfall nearby after Monday's incident and was about to jump but his attempt was foiled by a passerby who dialled 100 and alerted police. "A police constable arrived there and nabbed Srivastava after engaging him in a conversation," the SP informed.