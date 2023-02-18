Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore students enthral audience with Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) hosted a two-and-a-half-hour performance of Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’, featuring the students of the institute on Friday.

Prof Himanshu Rai, director of IIM Indore, was the executive producer of the play, and Prof Shweta Kushal, was the director of the show which had the cast of 17 actors and actresses from various programmes.

Prof Rai congratulated the entire cast and crew for their outstanding performance, recognising the vital role that events such as this play in shaping students’ personal and professional development. "These occasions provide valuable opportunities for students to hone their teamwork, leadership, communication skills, and appreciation for hard work. My students have done an amazing job, and I am incredibly proud of them," he remarked.

The play was centred on a detective named Benoit Blanc, investigating the demise of Harlan Thrombey, the patriarch of a wealthy, disorganised family. The play explores a wide range of emotions, including greed, anger, wisdom, friendship, justice, hatred, jealousy, and more.

“There were challenges in transforming the story from the screen to something meaningful live on stage”, she said.

The performance drew an impressive audience, including members of the IIM Indore community, army officers from Mhow, special invitees, and theatre enthusiasts from the city.

