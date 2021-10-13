Madhya Pradesh: 13 teachers suspended for being absent

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 teachers of different government schools in Barwani district were suspended for not being present in the school on Tuesday. A team of administrative officials during surprise inspections at the government schools found the teachers absent during working hours.

The inspection came following the direction of Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma to ensure that the schools, which were closed due to pandemic, were running regular classes after the lifting of the restrictions imposed due to pandemic. Verma had ordered the officials to inspect government schools and submit inspection reports directly to the collector and district officer of the department concerned.

The report was to mention whether the school was open or not, the numbers of teachers present, the names of those absent and if their leave application was approved by competent authority, and also the number of students attending the classes.

The team during the inspection found 13 teachers in government schools absent. The team prepared a note and based on it, the teachers were placed on suspension.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:32 AM IST