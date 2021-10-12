Madhya Pradesh: Treat your livestock with mouth-watering cattle candy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Get ready to feed your livestock with chocolate.

Surprised! No, there is no need to be, as the experts of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur special chocolate for cattle – called cattle candy and Narmada Vitamin Licks.

Sources say the chocolate will be useful as well as nutritious. Besides cows, their calves will love to have a tang of the candy.

This mouth-watering candy will be different from the one that human consumes, say sources.

Molasses, iodine and various other items have been mixed with the candy to make it scrumptious. The cattle can lick it. A piece of candy will finish between three and four days, say sources.

Vice chancellor of the university, Sitaram Tiwari says that he has assigned the job to Animal Foods and Nutrition department to prepare a special food supplement for cattle.

“They came up with a unique food product. We will launch it in the market very soon. This will helpful for cows and buffalos,” he says.

Is your mouth watering? Beware! It is not for human consumption. Cattle candy is here. So, feed your livestock with it.

(With input from Shiv Choubey)

