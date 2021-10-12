Madhya Pradesh: Traders send fertilisers to other districts to make Moolah, officials seize 82 sacks in Morena

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fertilisers’ shortage in the home district of union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the administration has seized 82 sacks of fertilizers, which were illegally being transported to other districts.

According to information, a team of Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Department late on Monday night raided a shop- Rayaru Farm- in Morena and seized the sacks of DAP and Urea.

Deputy Director of the department MK Sharma said that the fertilizer shop was owned by Rohit Jain and Mohit Jain. They were illegally trying to transport the fertilizers to other districts, Sharma said.

He added that a case complaint had been lodged at Chhawani police station of Morena.

The Gwalior-Chambal regions, which had witnessed flood fury recently, has been facing acute shortage of fertilizers. Few days ago, farmers had blocked highways for hours, demanding adequate supply of the fertilizers.

On Monday, a group of farmers tried to loot a truck laden with fertilizers in Sabalgarh.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 01:08 PM IST