Madhya Pradesh: 1.25 Lakh Lamps Lit On Banks Of Tapti

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees of Burhanpur created history by lighting over 1.25 lakh lamps to mark Shri Ram Diwali on Monday under the guidance of former cabinet minister and MLA Archana Chittnis. The programme was held at Rajghat on the banks of Tapti.

Out of this 1.25 lakh earthen lamps, 1.24 lakh lamps were donated by Prajapati Samaj, while the remaining 1,000 lamps were prepared by the devotees.

Before the programme, Maha Aarti of Maa Tapti was performed. Along with this, Aarti of Lord Shri Ram and devotee Hanuman also took place. Along with Ram devotees, public representatives including Chitnis, MP Gyaneshwar Patil and Mayor Madhuri Patel lit lamps and extended best wishes to thousands of people present on the Pran Pratistha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. Various organisations including BIMTs and Arvachin Parivar presented cultural programmes.

Chitnis said that after a long wait, we all have the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Rama Temple. We all have become witnesses of a fortunate moment. He said that a large number of mothers, youth, and sisters have shown their faith in Lord Shri Ram by coming to the Deepotsav.

Due to the cooperation and devotion of the people, more than 1.25 lakh lamps have been lit. She said that we have come to this grand festival of lights by the grace of Ram. She said that the path for building Ram temple has been paved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, under his leadership, our country is moving forward on the path of continuous progress.

Chitnis said that the great leader of our country and the world, Narendra Modi ji has taken out Ram Lalla from the tent and placed it in the new divine temple.