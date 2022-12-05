Madhya Pradesh: 12 more cheetahs from South Africa to arrive at Kuno National Park

Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Sheopur(Madhya Pradesh): South African Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bring 12 cheetahs from South Africa to Kuno National park under Cheetah Project.

Previously, eight cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park from Namibia. Now, for welcoming the 12 cheetahs in Kuno National Park that were quarantine from last three months in South Africa, preparation is going on.

In July 2022, India appealed South Africa to send 12 cheetahs to Kuno National Park for Cheetah Project. At the same time when eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia, 12 cheetahs were also selected but due to lack of approval in MOU, cheetahs were remaining quarantine.

According to DFO Prakash Sharma of Kuno National Park within two or three days the President of South Africa will give the allowance to Cheetah Project. Prakash said, "we all are set for welcoming the 12 cheetahs", eight new enclosures are nearly constructed".

