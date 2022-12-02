e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Mystery disease killing peacocks in Sheopur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Mystery shrouds the death of a dozen peacocks in Soikala area of Sheopur district.

Apart from peacocks, villagers have recently been finding easterwhips, some birds of different species lying dead on the ground.

The forest department is investigating the matter after they were alerted about it.

When asked villagers about it they said, the birds have been caught with a mysterious disease due to which they are purportedly dying.

They also informed that five birds fell on the ground today morning which appeared to be severly sick.

The in-charge of Soikala forest outpost Sitaram Mali said that the carcass of birds was sent to the district animal hospital for postmortem so that exact reason behind their death could be identified.

article-image

