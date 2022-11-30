MP: Disappointed with husband & sons' behaviour, Sheopur woman donates property, life savings worth ₹ 1 crore to Lord Hanuman

FP Photo |

Bhopal: An elderly woman donated her share of property worth nearly Rs 1 crore to Chhimchhima Hanuman Temple Trust in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Shiv Kumari Jadon is a teacher in one of the government schools of Khitarpal village in Vijaypur area.

According to reports, she took the decision to donate all her life savings, assets and property to the Trust as she was disappointed with her husband and sons' behaviour.

Shiv Kumari ensured her two sons received their official share and then transferred her own share of property, gold & silver ornaments and bank balance to Chhimchhima Hanuman Temple Trust.

Reportedly the woman mentioned in her will that the authorities of the temple trust should conduct her funeral instead of family members. Also, she said the amount received from the life insurance policy post her death along with gold and silver will belong to the temple trust.

