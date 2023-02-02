Madhya Pradesh: 11-yr-old girl to cover 321 km by foot to join campaign in Bhopal

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old girl from Jaora aims to walk 321 km to join a movement in support of reservation, observed as “Maha-Andolan” to be held at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on February 12.

Khushi Bamaniya, a resident of distant village Naveli of Jaora tehsil of Ujjain district, witnessed holding constitution poster in one hand and Jai Bheem Blue Flag on the other hand during a rally.

The rally which commenced from Naveli town witnessed large number of members including Kunal Javare and Sanjay Gujarati from Pir Ingoriya along with Bherulal Bamnia, father of the girl.

The protest aimed to highlight the alleged prevalence of caste discrimination, amid rising voices to remove the system of reservations in the country. The reservation was enacted in order to rectify injustice against the backward classes and ensure equal representation of our people. The girl aims to complete 25 km of the Yatra on daily basis. Upon reaching Unhel town, members of the Bhim army accorded a rousing welcome to members of the rally at Navada Chowpaty, New Bus stand. During which, member of Bheem Army Sunil Aste, Bhim army district president Shravan Dhanak, block president Mahesh Kapasiya, city president Bharat Kundaliya, district media incharge Jeevan Solanki and other workers were also present.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)