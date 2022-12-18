Ujjain: One dead, 10 injured as vehicle overturns on Unhel Road

e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: One dead, 10 injured as vehicle overturns on Unhel Road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 12:43 AM IST
Representative Image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A car overturned near Malikhedi in the Unhel area here late Friday. One person in the car died, while 10 persons were injured. The condition of one of them is said to be serious. According to the Unhel police, a person named Hari Singh, a resident of Jamalpur village, who is said to be a relative of the family travelling in the car, died in the accident. The injured include women, men and children.

They are residents of Banbani village of Nagda Road. Everyone was sent to the hospital with the help of an ambulance. According to the witnesses, the accident occurred while saving a bike rider. The car was at high speed, due to which it overturned. After the car overturned, a crowd of people gathered at the spot. The car riders were coming to Ujjain for having darshan of ‘Mahakal Lok’.

