Ujjain: Speed up ongoing development works, says Mohan Yadav

Minister Mohan Yadav reviews development projects. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav along with mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh reviewed the construction works being done by the UMC for the development of the city at the Grand Hotel here on Friday.

Yadav directed that the works for which bhoomi poojan has been done and the works of Mannat Garden, Shani Mandir should be started soon. He said to include big drains in SDRF, DPR for construction works should be made soon. A new list of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be prepared zone-wise and ward-wise, estimates of roads and gardens of wards should be made. All departments should work quickly with mutual coordination.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal interacts with colonisers |

Time limit fixed for giving colony development and completion certificates

Mayor Tatwal while holding a meeting with the Coloniser Association said that there will be simplification in the process of Colony Development Permission and Completion Certificate from a single window. Mayor said that along with the recognition of the single window process, it is necessary to have a time limit, so that permission is given in due time. It was decided by the mayor that colony development and completion certificate would be given within a time period of 30 days. The Colonisers Association welcomed this decision of the mayor. In the meeting, the mayor directed the concerned officers that the colonies whose development permission and completion certificate are pending should be brought into the process so that the UMC will get revenue which will prove to be helpful in the development of the city.

MAYOR WRITES LETTER FOR JOINT MEETING TO PROVIDE FACILITIES TO DEVOTEES

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal wrote a letter to the collector, SP, administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, regional transport officer and UMC commissioner to organise a joint meeting to provide basic facilities to the devotees coming to visit Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Shri Mahakal Lok. Mayor has mentioned in the letter that after the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok by the Prime Minister, there is a continuous increase in the number of devotees from the country and abroad coming to visit Shri Mahakal Lok and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. It seems necessary to make joint efforts in this direction, which can get the basic facilities of transport and accommodation such as widening of roads, ease of transport, auto-rickshaws, hotel, lodges, dharamshala and passenger rest houses at affordable and reasonable rates.

LETTER TO BAN SALE OF AGRICULTURAL LAND IN THE FORM OF PLOTS

The mayor has written a letter to the collector to ban the registration of agricultural land in the form of plots in the UMC limits. In the letter, mayor Tatwal mentioned that some persons have developed illegal colonies in the areas coming under the UMC by purchasing agricultural land at cheap rates and selling plots in small pieces to the needy people on the said land without obtaining due permission for the development of the colony. Ultimately, on the demand of the residents, the UMC has to get development works done to provide basic facilities, due to which the tendency of people to develop illegal colonies is increasing and the UMC also has to face many kinds of problems.