Ujjain: India is a repository of global vision, says Prof Pawan Kumar Singh

Prof Pawan Kumar Singh |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) organised a special online lecture under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” programme series. The online lecture was on “Bharat ki Gaurav Gatha” delivered by Prof Pawan Kumar Singh, director, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu).

Prof Singh eloquently narrated the Indian traditional knowledge system with several anecdotes. India is a repository of global vision. He explained the instances of Vedas and Upanishads in the context of ancient Indian knowledge. The scriptures gave us the viewpoint that an individual’s well-being is inherent in the very idea of the well-being of all. Our scriptures are like mirrors and therefore their importance can never be undermined. There are 194 Upanishads and 23 Smriti Granths available in the public domain which provides us with an enormous understanding of how to live life. He also referred to several instances from the traditional knowledge system wherein we should leave small objectives/aims when we are working for bigger objectives/aims.

Prof Singh further said that ancient learning advises that we should choose society over family and country over society. There is a need to work for inner purity; once we embark in this direction everything else can be left. He gave examples of the Patanjali Yog Sutra in reference to prejudice and suggested having proportional equity to avoid discrimination. He also inferred the references to Indian history and the way our traditional knowledge system was cultivated. He also remembered several unsung heroes of freedom struggle and paid rich tribute to all of them.

The programme was presided over by the MPISSR president Fr Gopal Krishna Sharma, who emphasised the need to have a thorough revisit to the Indian traditional knowledge system for society. At the beginning of the programme, the MPISSR director Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia gave the welcome address and also introduced the theme of the event. The programme was compeered by Dr Shailendra Parashar who also proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Paramhans Parmanand and Sadhvi Ritambhara honour Chouhan at Sant Sammelan in Ujjain