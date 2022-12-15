Madhya Pradesh: Paramhans Parmanand and Sadhvi Ritambhara honour Chouhan at Sant Sammelan in Ujjain

Parmanand Maharaj and Sadhavi Ritambhara present a portrait of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during Sant Sammelan, in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To everyone’s surprise, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and agriculture minister Kamal Patel, who are reportedly not seeing eye to eye with each other these days, were seen together at a helipad in Ujjain on Wednesday.

Chief minister who arrived here for the inauguration of the 5G service in ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’, was seen inviting Patel to accompany him on the helipad – a gesture to show that things were all well between the two.

Chouhan, who was also to attend the Sant Sammelan held at Chardham Temple, came about an hour late from his scheduled time. Local BJP leaders vied to accompany him to the helipad at Police Lines, Naagjhiri. The CM, who was meeting leaders smiling, said to agriculture minister Kamal Patel, who was following him “come Kamal ji”.

The CM, who reached Ujjain late due to inclement weather, changed his schedule and instead of inaugurating the 5G service at Mahakal Lok first, he reached the Char Dham complex with a convoy and worshipped the iconic 12 Jyotirlingas here. He garlanded the picture of Bal Brahmachari Akhandanand. Sitting between Paramhans Parmanand and Sadhvi Ritubhanra on the stage, Chauhan listened seriously to the religious teachings of the saints. Many veteran and well-known seers of the country were present on the dais.

CM was honoured by Paramhans Parmanand and Sadhavi Ritambhara by presenting the portrait of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam. During this, he released Chardham Sandesh magazine. Chouhan started his address with Baba Mahakal Maharaj ki Jai and bowed down to Dada Guru Akhandanand. CM informed about the start of the 5G service and gave information about the second phase of Mahakal Lok. The CM said that our Avantika city is dearer than the three worlds. CM mentioned Lord Shri Ram, Krishna and Shankaracharya in his address.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Samagra Hindu Samaj demands cancellation of controversial essay contest in Ujjain