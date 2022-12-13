e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Samagra Hindu Samaj demands cancellation of controversial essay contest in Ujjain

Updated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of ‘Samagra Hindu Samaj’ met collector Asheesh Singh here on Tuesday and demanded a ban on organising a ‘controversial’ essay competition.

Giving this information, Charan Singh Gill, convener of Samagra Hindu Samaj, said that Paigam Insaniyat Society has announced an essay competition on the life of Hazrat Muhammad for non-Muslim children and talked about online and offline registration, in which all the personal information of Hindu boys and girls was sought. He said, if non-Muslim children write something which comes in the category of sacrilege in the Muslim religion, then the safety of the children will be endangered.

Gill said the Samagra Hindu Samaj submitted a memorandum to collector calling for stopping this competition.

They also demanded that immediate action should be taken against the mosque being built on Ramghat within 200 meters of the river, which is in violation of the order of the National Green Tribunal and is being built without any government permission. The memorandum was read by Narendra Giraje of Valmiki Samaj.

