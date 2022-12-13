e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Goon Montu Gurjar’s houses bulldozed in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Goon Montu Gurjar’s houses bulldozed in Ujjain

On Monday, the UMC had traced the house and property occupied by Montu located in the Dacha Bhawan area and pasted notices on them

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
JCB machine bulldozing the house of goon Montu Gurjar, in Ujjain o Tuesday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The illegally occupied houses and garden of usurer Montu Gurjar in the Hira Mills Ki Chawl were demolished by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team here on Tuesday. Back to back four houses of Montu were demolished one after the other. A person living in the Hira Mills Ki Chawl had committed suicide three days ago by consuming poison. His relatives had alleged that Montu Gurjar had thrashed him so badly to recover the interest money that the person thought dying seemed easier than living. The family demanded strict action against Montu Gurjar by keeping the body on the road in the Hira Mill Ki chawl. 

On Monday, the UMC had traced the house and property occupied by Montu located in the Dacha Bhawan area and pasted notices on them. On Tuesday, the UMC team reached the Dancha Bhawan area amidst heavy police deployment and demolished the illegal construction. In this regard, ASP Abhishek Anand said that the identified houses of the accused have been demolished.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Office purified with Ganga Jal before Janpad Panchayat president, V-P assume office...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Vyapam scam: 8 sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment

Vyapam scam: 8 sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment

Indore Sports Update: Diamond Club, Chirag United and Mhow Academy win matches

Indore Sports Update: Diamond Club, Chirag United and Mhow Academy win matches

Indore Sports Update: Thrilling win for Indore Colts

Indore Sports Update: Thrilling win for Indore Colts

Dengue scare: Five more fall prey, total 227

Dengue scare: Five more fall prey, total 227

Indore: Proposal to settle mill workers’ dues sent to govt, IMC informs HC

Indore: Proposal to settle mill workers’ dues sent to govt, IMC informs HC