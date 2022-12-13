Madhya Pradesh: Goon Montu Gurjar’s houses bulldozed in Ujjain

JCB machine bulldozing the house of goon Montu Gurjar, in Ujjain o Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The illegally occupied houses and garden of usurer Montu Gurjar in the Hira Mills Ki Chawl were demolished by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team here on Tuesday. Back to back four houses of Montu were demolished one after the other. A person living in the Hira Mills Ki Chawl had committed suicide three days ago by consuming poison. His relatives had alleged that Montu Gurjar had thrashed him so badly to recover the interest money that the person thought dying seemed easier than living. The family demanded strict action against Montu Gurjar by keeping the body on the road in the Hira Mill Ki chawl.

On Monday, the UMC had traced the house and property occupied by Montu located in the Dacha Bhawan area and pasted notices on them. On Tuesday, the UMC team reached the Dancha Bhawan area amidst heavy police deployment and demolished the illegal construction. In this regard, ASP Abhishek Anand said that the identified houses of the accused have been demolished.