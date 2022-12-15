Madhya Pradesh: 11 couples tie the knot in mass wedding under CM scheme in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under the CM Kanya Vivah Yojana, as many as 11 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony organised at Geeta Bhawan premises on Thursday.

Mayor Geeta Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain and MLA representative Durgesh Aggarwal also graced the occasion and provided Rs 11,000 financial assistance each to the newly married couples. On behalf of the government, several arrangements were made for the bride and groom and each pair was given household items worth Rs 38,000 as gift. Out of 11 couples, two were from the Muslim community. The wedding for the rest of the couples was performed as per the Hindu rituals. The mayor gave her blessings to the newly-weds couples.

MLA representative Aggrawal extended best wishes on behalf of local MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar. Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan said that as many as 11 couples tied the knot under the CM welfare scheme and provided financial assistance. During which, mayor-in-council member Ajay Tomar, councillor Alok Sahu, councillor representative Rameshwar Dayma and BJP leader Bharat Chowdhary were present. Arvind Trivedi conducted the programme while public relations officer Umesh Chaturvedi extended the vote of thanks.

