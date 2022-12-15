e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 11 couples tie the knot in mass wedding under CM scheme in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: 11 couples tie the knot in mass wedding under CM scheme in Dewas

Mayor Geeta Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain and MLA representative Durgesh Aggarwal also graced the occasion and provided Rs 11,000 financial assistance each to the newly married couples

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under the CM Kanya Vivah Yojana, as many as 11 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony organised at Geeta Bhawan premises on Thursday.

Mayor Geeta Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain and MLA representative Durgesh Aggarwal also graced the occasion and provided Rs 11,000 financial assistance each to the newly married couples. On behalf of the government, several arrangements were made for the bride and groom and each pair was given household items worth Rs 38,000 as gift. Out of 11 couples, two were from the Muslim community. The wedding for the rest of the couples was performed as per the Hindu rituals. The mayor gave her blessings to the newly-weds couples.

MLA representative Aggrawal extended best wishes on behalf of local MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar. Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan said that as many as 11 couples tied the knot under the CM welfare scheme and provided financial assistance. During which, mayor-in-council member Ajay Tomar, councillor Alok Sahu, councillor representative Rameshwar Dayma and BJP leader Bharat Chowdhary were present. Arvind Trivedi conducted the programme while public relations officer Umesh Chaturvedi extended the vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: San Thome Academy wins Sahodaya School Volleyball Championship in Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Emerald Heights, Modern School in semis

Indore Sports Update: Emerald Heights, Modern School in semis

RACING AGAINST TIME: PACKED BUSES COLLIDE HEAD-ON, 46 HURT

RACING AGAINST TIME: PACKED BUSES COLLIDE HEAD-ON, 46 HURT

Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2019 Main exam application form process suspended

Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2019 Main exam application form process suspended

Indore: Chinese manja lacerates youth’s hand, arm & neck

Indore: Chinese manja lacerates youth’s hand, arm & neck

Indore: 4-day mega IIID Showcase-2022 kicks off

Indore: 4-day mega IIID Showcase-2022 kicks off