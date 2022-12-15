e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: San Thome Academy wins Sahodaya School Volleyball Championship in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: San Thome Academy wins Sahodaya School Volleyball Championship in Dewas

The final match was played between San Thome Academy and Sar Tayyabi School

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Academy has won Dewas Ujjain Sahodaya School Complex Volleyball Championship. The event was organised at Adharshila Academy Ujjain. The boys of San Thome Academy, Dewas defeated St Thomas School, Dewas by 25-15, Gyan Sagar 25-9 and St Joseph Senior Convent by 25-10.

The final match was played between San Thome Academy and Sar Tayyabi School. The score in the first two sets was 25-25 but San Thome Academy boys took the lead by 25-15 and won the match.

Adish Pandit of San Thome Academy also won the 'Best Attacker Award' in the championship. The school management, principal, volleyball coaches and teachers have congratulated and conveyed their best wishes to the students.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Government, private school come together for unique event in Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...

Indore: Cloud cover blanks out the sun

Indore: Cloud cover blanks out the sun

Dengue Scare: Blame weather fluctuations for rise in number of cases

Dengue Scare: Blame weather fluctuations for rise in number of cases

Indore: First cornea transplant in School of Excellence for Eye

Indore: First cornea transplant in School of Excellence for Eye