Madhya Pradesh: San Thome Academy wins Sahodaya School Volleyball Championship in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Academy has won Dewas Ujjain Sahodaya School Complex Volleyball Championship. The event was organised at Adharshila Academy Ujjain. The boys of San Thome Academy, Dewas defeated St Thomas School, Dewas by 25-15, Gyan Sagar 25-9 and St Joseph Senior Convent by 25-10.

The final match was played between San Thome Academy and Sar Tayyabi School. The score in the first two sets was 25-25 but San Thome Academy boys took the lead by 25-15 and won the match.

Adish Pandit of San Thome Academy also won the 'Best Attacker Award' in the championship. The school management, principal, volleyball coaches and teachers have congratulated and conveyed their best wishes to the students.