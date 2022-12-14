Madhya Pradesh: Government, private school come together for unique event in Dewas

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Innovative Higher Secondary School organised a programme with Government School in Mahakal Colony on Monday. School director Syed Maqsood Ali said that the main objective was to generate a sense of equality and coordination between students of both schools.

Government School principal Mahesh Soni said that many interactive activities were arranged to introduce students to each other. A smart class session was also held for the government school children. Students interacted with each other and asked various questions. Fun activities like singing, sport, debates and others were also enjoyed by them. Innovative School vice president Priyanka Gaur, Shabina Sayyad, Sadakat Ali, and were also present.