Madhya Pradesh: Daily plantation campaign launched in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To curb air pollution of the city, a daily plantation campaign was launched by the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. Dewas has been ranked first in air quality surveys of cities with three lakhs of population.

The campaign was inaugurated by corporation chairman Ravi Jain and commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan by planting saplings of peepal, neem and other plants at Dewas Tekri. The chairman encouraged citizens to plant one sapling on daily basis to help in keeping the city clean and green.

Similarly, the commissioner said that all officers and workers of the municipality have taken an oath to plant saplings on daily basis. Mayor-in-Council members Ganesh Patel, Dharmendra Singh Bais, Sheetal Gehlot, councillor Bhupesh Thakur and others were also present.

