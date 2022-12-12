Madhya Pradesh: BNP observes Industrial Safety Week in memory of Bhopal Gas Tragedy in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Bank Note Press, Dewas observed Industrial Safety Week in memory of Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Various departments of the press conducted security drills, said BNP public relation officer Sanjay Bhavsar.

Bhavsar said that on December 3, apart from observing the Industrial Day, BNP also initiated the Industrial Safety Week in memory of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Addressing the staff, general manager and department head S Mahapatra in his address said that Industrial Safety Week reminds us to be alert both inside and outside the press and the workplace.

Mahapatra added that BNP management was committed to the safety and security of their staff members and security norms were an integral part of our life. “We must resolve to ensure that 2023 remains accident free,” he said.

Security officer Anurag Verma informed staff members about the cause of Bhopal Gas Tragedy and how such tragedy could be averted. He asked all staff members to remain aware and contribute their best.

Central Industrial Safety Forces (Fire) team performed the mock drill to make staff members aware how to prevent accident while on work. Many senior officials were present.