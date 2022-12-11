News Diary Dewas: King George School bags gold in state-level rugby competition

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The students of King George Higher Secondary School won a gold medal in the fourth state-level sub-junior rugby competition held in the railway ground of Ratlam from December 2 to 4. According to the school's sports in charge Rajveer Thakur and Rajesh Solanki, Priyanka Thakur – who was adjuged player of the tournament- and Sheetal Chowdhary gave an excellent performance and helped the team in securing a gold medal.

Similarly, Mohit Goyal, who bagged highest scorer in the tournament, and Ayush helped the boy's team. Selected players will participate in the national-level rugby competition to be organised in Gujarat. Municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, school director Alka Kanojia and school staff congratulated the players.

San Thome School celebrates health week

A health week celebration was organised at San Thome Public School in Badridham Nagar of Dewas on Saturday. School teachers conduct yoga and zumba classes for the students. They also explained good food habits to the children.

Teachers encouraged students to add salad and fruits to their daily diet. Dental Association, Dewas president Dr Ashok Singh Sendhav informed students about dental care in a dental medical camp held in the school campus.

Similarly, Dr Abhishek Soni conducts health check-ups of students along with Dr Ashok Singh Sendhav and Dr Rahul Rathore. School director Hansy Thomas felicitated the doctors with mementoes.

Health workshop concludes for women sanitation workers

Five-day health workshop for women sanitation workers was organised under the cleanliness campaign 2023 by Dewas Municipal Corporation at Vikram Sabhagrah. On its first day, Anugraha Welfare Foundation president Dr Kunal Singh Parmar and vice president Kirti Bhagat gave training on personal hygiene to women. They were also made aware of menstrual health and diseases like breast cancer. The main objective of the program was to help these workers to pursue their duties without any health issues.

Anshika, Arya enthral art lovers with their performances

A cultural programme for the art lovers of the city was organised by Nritya Sangeet Evam Samajik Kalyan Samiti, Dewas in Vikram Kala Bhavam on Saturday. Committee dance guru Praful Singh Gehlot said famous singer of Gwalior Anshika Chouhan and Kathak dancer Arya Nande from Sarangarh entertained the audience with their performances. Event was inaugurated by guests by lighting the lamp. All the veteran artists were felicitated for their special contribution to the field of art.