Madhya Pradesh: Six-day acupressure camp by Rotary Club begins in Dewas

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Six-day acupressure camp by Rotary Club begins in Dewas

The cost of this six-day camp is 100 rupees

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
FP Photo
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A six-day acupressure camp, organised by the Rotary Club, Dewas of Rotary International inaugurated on Friday.

The secretary of the club, Ashish Gupta informed that the camp was conducted at Parinay Vatika marriage garden at the Bhopal intersection. The camp will be operated in two batches first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second from 3: 30 pm to 8: 00 pm.

Here, patients suffering from diseases like chronic headaches, back pain, throat disease, knee pain, blood pressure, and others will be treated with acupressure techniques without any medicines.

The cost of this six-day camp is 100 rupees. People, who want to take advantage of this camp can directly visit the club office or can contact the club president Sudhir Pandit, chairman Naveen Nahar, and others.

